Russian State Duma election early vote kicks off in Canada

OTTAWA, September 6. /TASS/. Early voting for the Russian State Duma election kicked off in Canada Sunday, Russian embassy in Ottawa told TASS.

"Today [September 5], the vote took place in city of Windsor, Ontario; everything went well," the embassy representative said.

The embassy refrained from providing the voter turnout, adding that this information would become available once the vote at all stations is complete.

The mission noted that on September 9, the vote will take place in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. On September 17, 18 and 19, voting stations will be open in Vancouver (British Columbia). Voting stations in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto will only be open for September 19.

The State Duma election general vote in Russia will take place on September 17, 18, and 19. The Single Voting Day would also include the election of nine governors and 39 regional parliaments.