Russian MFA criticizes UN for failing to uphold part of grain deal that benefits Russia

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The UN failed to uphold the part of the grain deal that benefits Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya-1 television on Friday.

The UN has "a clear understanding that they have failed in their work to implement the package deal that was proposed by the UN Secretary General. They, unfortunately, for a number of reasons, both in and out of UN control, failed to do this job," she said on the "60 minutes" program.

According to Zakharova, it’s hard to push for implementing the deal when "the Kiev regime blows up an ammonia pipeline while the world looks on".