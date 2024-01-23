Oscar nominees announced in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. The nominees for the Oscars have been announced in Los Angeles, with the ceremony to be broadcast by the ABC TV channel.

This year’s nominees for Best Picture are "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "Past Lives," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Holdovers," "Oppenheimer," "Maestro," "Poor Things," "The zone of Interest" and "American Fiction."

The film "Maestro" is also up for an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category, a list that includes the movies "The Holdovers," "Past Lives," "Anatomy of a Fall," and "May December."

Up for Best Adapted Screenplay are the films "American Fiction," "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," and "The Zone of Interest."

The animated film "The Boy and the Heron" is among the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, along with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Elemental," "Wish" and "Nimona."

Earlier, the press service of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reported that the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscar statuette depicts a knight standing on a movie reel and holding a long sword in front of him. It is 34 centimeters high and weighs 3.85 kilograms. Currently, the award is given in 23 categories.