Moscow, Yerevan in talks on expanding presence of Russian border guards in Syunik region

YEREVAN, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Yerevan are in talks on the possibility of expanding the presence of Russian border guards in Armenia’s Syunik Province, Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters during the opening ceremony of the Russian Center in the town of Armavir on Wednesday.

"Russian border guards established posts along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Syunik Province to help ensure stability. Indeed, consultations are underway on ways to expand their presence. I think that everything will depend on Armenia’s security interests, the need to ensure border security and implement the agreements reached by the three countries [Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan]," the envoy pointed out.

Following the end of military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone last fall, when seven regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh fell under Azerbaijan’s control, the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan moved to the immediate vicinity of the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces. Tensions rose there on May 12. Then, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province in a bid to "redefine the border," moving into Armenian territory. Both parties continue to report border incidents.