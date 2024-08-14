Russia urges IAEA to publicly name party responsible for attacks on ZNPP

VIENNA, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov at a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called on the organization to name the party responsible for the attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"In particular, I emphasized the need for the IAEA to publicly name those responsible for regular attacks on the plant. Silence on this issue only encourages new strikes that jeopardize nuclear safety," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 11, Ukrainian drones delivered two direct strikes on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, which resulted in a fire. The main fire was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry units by 11:30 p.m. that same day. Director of the plant Yury Chernichuk said earlier that plastic separation devices were the main fire source, adding that the drone with incendiary agent entered the cooling tower from the top and detonated there.

The fire did not affect the NPP’s operation, as the plant is shut down, and the attacked towers were not involved in the cooling process. Background radiation at the Zaporozhye nuke plant, in the adjacent city of Energodar and across the Zaporozhye Region remains within the norm.

International Atomic Energy Agency experts failed to name the cause of the fire after two inspections.