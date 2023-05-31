IAEA chief says no heavy military equipment seen at Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are seeing no heavy military equipment at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at this point, the organization’s Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

"For the moment, we don’t see heavy military equipment there. We are going to continue our reporting about it," he told reporters after Tuesday’s session of the UN Security Council.

In his words, the IAEA has "very good experts" who can identify this type of equipment.

Addressing a UN Security Council session on Tuesday, Grossi put forward five security principles for the ZNPP: there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant; ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant; off-site supply of power to the plant should not be put at risk; all structures, systems, and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage; and, finally, no action should be taken that undermines these principles.