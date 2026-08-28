Ukrainian forces launch drone attack on Zaporozhye NPP sports complex — Energodar mayor

MELITOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) sports and recreation complex, which is currently undergoing repairs, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported, adding that there were no casualties.

"Last night, a Ukrainian drone attacked the roof of the ZNPP sports and recreation complex. Fortunately, no one was injured. This is already the second attack on this facility: the first occurred on April 7, 2026. Repair work is currently underway at the sports and recreation complex: engineering systems are being modernized, and training areas are being renovated," Pukhov wrote in a post on his Max channel.

He emphasized that while the city authorities, together with Rosatom, are restoring Energodar’s critical and social infrastructure, "the Kiev regime is deliberately striking civilian facilities, terrorizing peaceful residents."