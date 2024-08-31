Five people killed, over 50 injured in Belgorod over past day due to Ukrainian shelling

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked four districts, two city districts, and the regional center of the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours. As a result of the attacks, 5 people were killed and 52 injured, the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

"As a result of an evening airstrike, 3 people were killed, another 31 civilians, including 3 children, were injured in Belgorod," he wrote.

Assistant to the Minister of Health Alexey Kuznetsov also reported that 37 people that were injured as a result of shelling Belgorod from Ukraine are in city hospitals, the condition of 11 of them is assessed as serious.

In addition, 53 apartments in 15 apartment buildings, 47 cars, 2 social facilities, 2 retail facilities, one infrastructure facility, and 3 garages were damaged in Belgorod, one passenger car was completely burned.