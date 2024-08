MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A major forest blaze in the Gonachkhirskoe Gorge in Karachay-Cherkessia has been contained, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"A forest fire was localized in the Gonachkhirskoe Gorge in Karachay-Cherkessia," the agency said.

A Ka-32 helicopter dropped 195 tons of water to contain the blaze.