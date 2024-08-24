Fire area in Karachai-Circassia growing to 263 hectares

TASS, August 24. The forest fire area in the Gonachkhirskoe Gorge in Karachai-Circassia grew to 263 hectares, operational services told TASS.

"According to the latest data, the fire area is 263 hectares and fire extinguishing continues," the source said.

Earlier reports said the active fire area was 15 hectares. The situation remains challenging; dry hot weather and strong wind gusts promoted fire propagation. Aircraft started fire extinguishing, the ministry of emergencies said today in the morning.