State of emergency activated in district of Voronezh Region after drone attack

VORONEZH, August 24. /TASS/. The state of emergency was triggered in the Ostrogozhsky District of the Voronezh Region for the response to consequences after the drone attack at night, governor of the region Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

"The state of emergency was introduced in the territory of three settlements for the response to consequences of fire and detonation of explosive items in the Ostrogozhsky District. One village and one gardeners’ partnership were evacuated - about 200 people in total. An emergency shelter was opened but almost all people were accommodated by relatives," the governor said.

Two women were founded and one of them was hospitalized in a grave condition after the night drone attack, Gusev added.