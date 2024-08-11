IAEA says its experts saw dark smoke in ZNPP’s northern area following explosions

VIENNA, August 11. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency said its experts at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant heard explosions and saw dark smoke rising in the northern part of the plant.

"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP’s northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening. Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site. No impact has been reported for nuclear safety," the agency said on X.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian forces struck ZNPP’s cooling systems with a kamikaze drone. According to the plant, the hit caused a fire in the area of cooling towers, which was later brought under control. The fire had no effect on the plant’s operation.