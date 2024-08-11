{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
IAEA says its experts saw dark smoke in ZNPP’s northern area following explosions

It was reported that Ukrainian forces struck ZNPP’s cooling systems with a kamikaze drone

VIENNA, August 11. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency said its experts at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant heard explosions and saw dark smoke rising in the northern part of the plant.

"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP’s northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening. Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site. No impact has been reported for nuclear safety," the agency said on X.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian forces struck ZNPP’s cooling systems with a kamikaze drone. According to the plant, the hit caused a fire in the area of cooling towers, which was later brought under control. The fire had no effect on the plant’s operation.

IAEA
Military operation in Ukraine
Number of victims from fall of debris of Ukrainian missile in Kursk rises to 15
Earlier, the acting governor reported 13 victims, two of whom were in serious condition
Bank of Russia names conditions for raising key rate to 20% and higher
The Bank of Russia does not aim to stop lending, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Alexey Zabotkin said
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
Belarus warns may question need in keeping Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Minsk
Advisor and Envoy of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky noted that Minsk has not had any diplomatic representation in Ukraine for more than two years
Russian diplomats in US to seek access to extradited Russian national Petrov
According to the consul general, a request for a consular meeting with him had already been sent to US officials
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Russian tank crews destroy Ukrainian armored units in Kursk region border area
After completing the task, tank crews change positions to prevent return fire from enemy artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry noted
Two residents of village in Belgorod Region safe after Ukrainian abduction — governor
They have already reunited with their families, the Governor of the Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries
Demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments
Nicosia holds rally of solidarity with Kursk Region residents
The rally participants created a symbolic composition out of icons, flowers, toys, candles and flags near the embassy fence
Biden calls Trump ‘genuine danger to American security’
He also subjected the Supreme Court to sharp criticism, and reiterated a proposal to reform it
Moscow to appeal to global bodies to recognize Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as terrorism
According to Valery Fadeyev, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Russian forces prevent Ukrainian forces from regrouping near Dnieper — Defense Ministry
The Russian Armed Forces are also continuing to actively work to destroy Ukrainian FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan said
Serbian president praises police tactics during protests
I am happy that we reacted so calmly, peacefully and wisely despite the violence against people and the country as a whole, Aleksandar Vucic said
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects
Evacuation of residents of Kursk’s Belovsky district will be accelerated — Acting Governor
The evacuation of residents of Belovsky district is voluntary
Cyprus extradites Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Massive Belgrade protests follow "color revolutions scenario" — Interior Ministry
The organizers and instigators were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were against the law, the deputy prime minister said
Russia redeploys recon, attack drone units to Kursk Region — governor
The technical capabilities of our units allow us to provide substantial support to the region, which came under terrorist attacks by the enemy, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Hamas confirms death of field commander in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces also said al-Hajj was killed
Tanzania-flagged ships sinks in Black Sea
The ship sank 26 nautical miles from the Romanian town of Sfantu Gheorghe
US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House
Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, US National Security Council spokesman said
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
Warehouse of 800 sq. m caught fire in St. Petersburg
Two people were injured in the fire
Drone strikes US airbase in Syria — report
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Battlegroup Center repels 3 attacks of Ukrainian army in a day — Russian Defense Ministry
Three counterattacks of the assault groups of the 142nd Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the assault brigade Lyut of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled
UK’s Sebastian Coe to consider running for IOC president — report
The IOC is to select its next president in March of 2025
Olympic chief Bach says his re-election after next IOC presidential run still possible
Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.3 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
35 Ukrainian UAVs destroyed overnight over five Russian regions — Defense Ministry
During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing type UAVs and Tochka-U tactical missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted
Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat
The date and format of the meeting have yet to be agreed upon
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Ka-52 helicopter crews destroy Ukrainian servicemen, equipment in Kursk region border area
The Defense Ministry said the strike was carried out with unguided S-8 air-launched missiles
Israel to strike back like never before if Iran, Hezbollah cause major damage — minister
Yoav Gallant also expressed hope that Israel's enemies will come to their senses and not cause war to break out on additional fronts
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant
Rafael Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location
Around 500 medical workers killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since October 2023
In addition, 130 ambulances have been destroyed in the Palestinian enclave by Israeli strikes
Number of victims from fall of debris of Ukrainian missile in Kursk rises to 15
Earlier, the acting governor reported 13 victims, two of whom were in serious condition
Minsk demands that Kiev take measures to prevent incidents that may cause escalation
The Belarusian diplomatic agency warned the Ukrainian diplomat that Belarus reserved the right to take retaliatory measures in order to protect its territory should such provocations repeat
Su-25 fighter crews destroy Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk region border area
The crews of Su-25 fighters launched an attack with unguided air-to-air missiles against a concentration of manpower
Ukraine's attack on Kursk region aggravates the conflict — Global Times
"To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," expert Li Haidong said
Situation on border in Kursk Region not critical — commander
Apty Alaudinov refuted reports circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels that Akhmat fighters have allegedly left their positions in this area
Israeli army reports new attacks on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
The military recorded the presence of a member of the armed formations of Hezbollah near the settlement of Tayr Harfa
Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV
According to Fernand Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
All systems are functioning normally
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit
Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations
Ukrainian missile falls on residential building in Russia’s Kursk, starts fire
About 10 explosions can be heard
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
Ukrainian armed forces bomb Gorlovka in DPR, 16 civilians wounded, says city mayor
Prikhodko specified that in the residential complex Komsomolets in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, houses in the private sector, multi-storey buildings, a cultural center, a store and gas pipelines were damaged
Russia says battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints
The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman
Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area
It is reported that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself"
Middle East tensions can ‘easily’ escalate into regional war — Biden
The plan I put together, endorsed by the G7, endorsed by the UN Security Council, et cetera, is still viable, US President said
Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer
"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," Apty Alaudinov noted
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region
Units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region
Situation in Kursk Region remains complicated — acting governor
A humanitarian aid warehouse has been deployed in Kursk, where relief supplies from other regions of Russia are pouring in
IN BRIEF: Russia launches counterterrorism measures in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 76,000 people have already been evacuated from border areas
Russian ombudsperson reaches out to UN high commissioner following Taganrog attack
Tatyana Moskalkova noted that targeted attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities pointed to the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Su-34 strikes Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the ministry, the strike at previously detected targets used a fuel-air explosive bomb, an ODAB-500, with a universal gliding and correction module
Number of injured in shelling of Belgorod's Shebekino rises to 5
Two men with various shrapnel wounds are being taken by ambulances to thospital
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Two killed, 15 injured in clashes between protesters and army in Bangladesh — newspaper
Protesters started hurling bricks and stones at military personnel when they instructed the protesters to clear the road
Palestinian leader Abbas to visit Russia on August 12-14
The main topic of discussion will be the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Ukrainian Armed Forces fire around 100 rounds of ammunition at residential areas of DPR
A total of 14 shelling incidents were recorded in the Donetsk direction and 19 in the Gorlovka direction
Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council
The Russian president passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report
Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported
Belarusian air defense takes down aerial targets flying from Ukraine — Lukashenko
Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated, Lukashenko said
US vice-presidential candidate Vance proposes to deport 1 mln immigrants for a start
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to start the largest deportation campaign in US history if he wins the election
Russia evacuates over 76,000 people from border areas in Kursk Region
More than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations
Lebanon may become investment activity center for Russian companies — Honorary Consul
The real estate market, the tourism and information technology sectors, Chairman of the Lebanese-Russian Business Council, Honorary Russian Consul in Tripoli (North Lebanon) Jacques Sarraf said
Widow of Russia's ex-president Yeltsin shares memories of his friendship with Nemtsov
The two had the relations of friendship, which continued no matter whatever turn Nemtsov's political biography might take, Naina Yeltsina said during a remembrance service for the slain politician
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
IOC chief enters criminal conspiracy to disqualify competitive athletes — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into Thomas Bach’s relations with Ukraine’s national Olympic Committee and its members
Russia urges Israel to refrain from attacking civilian facilities in Gaza — diplomat
Moscow reiterates its principled and consistent position on the need for strict compliance with international humanitarian law
Mi-28NM helicopters strike Ukrainian units in Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the statement, the helicopters fired unguided S-13 air rockets at detected targets
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Thirteen people injured in missile falling on residential building in Kursk
Two of them are in serious condition, acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said
Russia says its troops prevented Ukrainian attempts to break deeper into Kursk Region
Defense Ministry said the Russian military destroyed four armored vehicles, including three US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicles
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Russia announces counterterrorism measures in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said the government is taking action to ensure the safety of people, maintain law and order and strengthen the protection of sites against terrorism
