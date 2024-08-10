Thirteen people injured in missile falling on residential building in Kursk

KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov reported that 13 people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian missile falling on a residential building in Kursk, two of them are in serious condition.

"Unfortunately, due to the attack by Ukrainian terrorists, at this time 13 people have been injured, two of them are in serious condition. Several ambulance teams are working at the scene," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

It was also announced that the fire has been extinguished and that the building's load-bearing structures are not damaged. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kursk Region.

It was reported earlier that a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Russia’s Kursk, causing a fire, Alexey Smirnov reported. The mayor of Kursk Igor Kutsak reported that he was at the scene of the incident and that cars were also damaged from the missile.