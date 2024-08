SYKTYVKAR, August 6. /TASS/. A fire outbreak occurred at a gas processing plant in the Usinsky District of the Komi Republic, head of the district Nikolay Takaev told TASS.

"There was a leak and a fire outbreak at the gas processing plant. It was promptly extinguished. Nobody was injured," Takaev said.

Leak consequences were contained and emergency response services are working on the site, he noted. Causes of the incident are being ascertained.