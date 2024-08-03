{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 100 people evacuated from flood-stricken areas in eastern Siberian region

Buryatia declared the state of regional emergency over the floods that affected three districts

ULAN-UDE, August 3. /TASS/. More than 100 people have been evacuated from inundated settlements in Russia’s eastern Siberian region of Buryatia, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

"The republican prosecutor’s office is monitoring how the rights of citizens evacuated from the flood areas in the Zaigrayevo and Mukhorshibir districts are observed. More than 100 local residents have been evacuated from private households <…> and accommodated in temporary shelters. The prosecutor’s office will inspect the accommodation conditions in the shelters designated for these purposes and how the citizens are provided with required assistance," the statement said.

Buryatia declared the state of regional emergency over the floods that affected three districts. Governor Alexey Tsydenov arrived in the Mukhorshibir district where water had overflown the dam of the Khonkholoy Reservoir.

Military operation in Ukraine
Sixth Ukrainian drone downed over Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
It was reported about drones being destroyed at 7:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Moscow time
Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Netanyahu okays sending delegation to Cairo to take part in Gaza ceasefire talks
The delegation will set off for Cairo on Saturday evening or on Sunday
Ukrainian military attacks three settlements in Belgorod Region
There were no casualties
Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to open culture center in Moscow, ambassador says
According to Dauren Abaev, the embassy is working toward this goal jointly with the mayor’s office as well as the foreign ministries
UK, US, France block UNSC statement condemning assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
Amir Saeid said that Israel cannot be allowed to escape accountability and consequences
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
Trump says Biden’s incompetence could trigger world war
According to Donald Trump, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has no respect for Joe Biden."
Ukrainian troops in trouble on every front, says Kiev's new joint forces commander
According to Andrey Gnatov, "the situation is very complicated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo and Toretsk areas and near the city of Chasov Yar, as well as in the Kupyansk area and Volchansk"
Putin greets Russians, who return home as a result of exchange
Putin waited for the released Russians near the boarding stairs of an aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron
Croatia informed EC about readiness to supply oil to Hungary, Slovakia
"The operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline (JANAF) is ready as a company to hold negotiations with [Hungarian energy holding] MOL on issues of logistics and provision of energy security in changed conditions," Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic said
Over 110 countries back China and Brazil’s consensus initiative on Ukraine — ministry
The Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui underscored the need for a joint effort in order to ultimately resolve the Ukrainian problem by political means
Russian air defenses destroy another drone over Belgorod Region
"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using a fixed-wing drone was foiled at about 12:30 p.m. Moscow time (9:30 a.m. GMT) on August 3," the statement reads
At least 30 people killed in terror attack in Somalian capital city — media
According to Baidoa Online, a bomber detonated an explosive device near a hotel at the Lido beach
Top Russian senator says no way new territories going back to Ukraine
"Let it be known to everybody that there can be no territorial concessions as regards the four new regions, not a chance," Valentina Matviyenko noted
UK follows US in extending license for transactions with Russia’s depository
The relevant document was posted by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the UK
Israeli warplanes attack Hezbollah bases along border between Syria, Lebanon — TV
According to Al Jazeera, direct hits caused several ignitions
Viktor Bout calls return of Dultsev family diplomatic, military victory
Viktor Bout remarked that he felt a sense of joy for everyone who had returned to their homeland
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
Israel feels impunity at UN ‘under US umbrella’ — Russia’s UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, this became very evident during the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, "when the United States was blocking completely the Security Council’s work for quite long, thus preventing any hint about an immediate ceasefire"
Over 50 Ukrainian drones attack southern Russian region last night — governor
Response teams are working at the scene
Ukrainian forces drop munition into crowd at Donetsk market, several injured — eyewitness
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carry out shelling and drone attacks every day
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Israeli military eliminates four radicals in airstrike in Tulkarm
According to the IDF statement, the radicals opened fire on Israeli troops and then were eliminated
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza talks
The Israeli delegation is headed by Mossad Director David Barnea and Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli Security Agency
Explosion reported at defense facility in Serbia
Three employees were injured
Former UFC fighter from Brazil to appraise fighters from Mariupol
This decision was made at his meeting with athletes at the Dmitry Donskoy MMA school, the biggest one in Donbass
US set to almost complete troops withdrawal from Niger next week — report
According to the media, the US spent more than $100 million to build Air Base 201, which was completed just five years ago
Venezuela looking to participate in BRICS’ projects, Maduro says
Bolivarian Republic is at the doorstep of joining the BRICS group of nations with its resources, President noted
Ukrainian attacks leave three Russian civilians injured
Besides, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a car in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving the driver injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Kremlin to consider Gershkovich’s request for interview with Putin if received
According to Dmitry Peskov, many foreign media outlets request such an interview
What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela
Bolivarian Republic's President said that "they are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie"
Trump describes prisoner swap as ‘phenomenal deal’ for Russia
On August 1, eight Russian nationals, who were held in several NATO countries, returned home along with two children, following a prisoner swap at Turkey’s Ankara airport
Israel hits rocket launchers in Gaza in retaliation to shelling attacks on southern areas
Earlier, the IDF reported several shelling attacks from the Gaza Strip
US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely
It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Ukrainian politician says US wants to replace Zelensky with Budanov
Viktor Medvedchuk said Budanov's statements that Kiev plotted an assassination attempt on the Russian president are part of a bigger game that the intelligence chief is playing in the hope of removing Zelensky
Ukrainian troops target Sevastopol’s residential areas with ATACMS missiles — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev noted that both the shelling of the Uchkuyevka beach and park on June 23 and the overnight attack on August 2 happened during Russian Orthodox Christian holidays
Processing 96.87% of ballots confirms Maduro’s victory in Venezuela’s election
Voter turnout stood at 59.97%
Trump again says Biden’s exit from 2024 presidential race was coup
The US Republican presidential candidate called US Vice President Kamala Harris "a failed candidate"
Pentagon moves to deploy more defensive military capabilities to Middle East
US Ministry of Defense ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions
Iran to avenge Hamas leader’s death at appropriate time — Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Hamas leader was killed by a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead
Press review: Russia, US trade prisoners and Iran ponders response to Hamas leader's death
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 2nd
Customs duties ratcheted up on flowers, alcoholic drinks from unfriendly countries
The duty on wines will be increased to 25% but at least 2 dollars per liter
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips
Artyom Shevchenko added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers
Ukraine pays over $1,000 to agent to make drones for attack on Russian airfield
The suspect had spent 20,000 to 25,000 rubles to buy components for four drones from an online marketplace
Russian watchdog restricts pork gelatin from EU countries
Main suppliers of products are Italy, Poland, Germany and Belgium, the authority said
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Ukrainian troops leave key heights in Kleshcheyevka area in DPR
The source said that the Ukrainian defense on this section of the frontline "gave in"
Two Russians taken hostage by Niger Jihadist group — AFP
According to the news agency, the radical group released a video in which two men said they were working in Mbanga when JNIM arrested them
Appearance of Chinese ships off Alaska heralds new stage of rivalry with US — expert
Colin Flint also points out that China - both to protect its near waters and to extend influence in distant waters - over the past decade has developed strong economic and diplomatic relations with Pacific island nations
Biden tells Netanyahu to stop escalation in Middle East — Axios
The sources note that Biden and his top aides "are deeply frustrated by the fallout" from the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
US poised to send more combat aircraft to Middle East to protect Israel — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the plan stems from the possibility of an Iranian strike on Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Global majority losing trust in EU over Brussels’ double standards — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the attitude of the EU leadership to events in the Middle East and Ukraine can be described only as "yet another outrageous example of two-faced policy"
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Russian Battlegroup South repels Ukrainian attack, inflicting roughly 420 enemy casualties
Artillery and loitering munitions struck an M113 armored personnel carrier, two cars, a counter-battery station and two field ammunition depots
Croatia not reliable for oil transit, Hungary tells EC
"After the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Croatians raised the transit fee many times above the average in the European market," Peter Szijjarto said
Fuel tanks catch fire following overnight drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region
Emergency responders are working to extinguish the fire
Burkina Faso’s armed forces eliminate almost 100 militants
The military also seized 50 motorcycles and weapons
Ukrainian POW sheds light on Kiev’s use of chemical weapons in special op
The Ukrainian military produces munitions with chloropicrin gas
Putin expresses condolences to Kim Jong Un over floods in North Korea
Over 5,000 people in the city of Sinuiju and the county of Uiju found themselves isolated in areas facing the risk of flooding
Maduro invited to BRICS+ summit in Kazan — top Venezuelan diplomat
The BRICS events will be held in Kazan on September 23 and 24
Preliminary investigation points to Israel’s responsibility for Haniyeh’s death — Fars
According to the news agency, Haniyeh was on the fourth floor of his residence, located in the Iranian capital’s Zafaraniyeh neighborhood, when the building was hit by a missile that caused the roof to partially collapse
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general
The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being
Poll reveals Trump more popular with US voters than Harris
A total of 4% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia has no relation to murder in Germany of which Russian is suspected, says Kremlin
On Friday, the German police reported that an unidentified person shot down a passerby in the city of Moabit and fled from the scene
Ukrainian politician says hawks in Kiev develop plans to take out Putin
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics
Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
US complicates Europe’s attempts to give up Russian gas — Business Insider
European countries are importing less Russian fuel than earlier but nevertheless cannot reject it in full, the news outlet said
Russian upper house approves bill stripping citizenship from draft-dodgers
The document binds interior agencies to refer to the military register data about men who have been granted Russian citizenship before they take their citizenship oaths
Harris dismisses Trump’s proposal to hold September 4 debate on Fox News
Trump needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on 10 September, Harris’ campaign said
Iran ready to raise stakes in standoff with Israel — expert
"All the sides understand that the chances of this conflict to deteriorate into a full-scale regional war are not small, despite everyone saying they have no interest in this," Retired Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser said
Russia approves law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining
Requirements for the activities of individuals and legal entities mining digital currency, including participants in mining pools, as well as for individuals organizing their activities, will be established by the Russian Government in coordination with the Bank of Russia
Russian senator charged with criminal conspiracy in murder plot
According to the investigation, in August 2023, in Moscow, Dmitry Savelyev, motivated by personal enmity toward an entrepreneur, instructed an acquaintance to organize his murder by hiring a hitman
Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries
Demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments
Iran has no need to buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems — defense minister
Iran’s Bavar-373 long-range mobile air defense system, believed to be an equivalent of Russia's S-300 systems, will become operational by the year-end
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
Critical infrastructure facility catches fire in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
Efforts to put out the fire involved 64 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment, as well as two fire trains
Russia pounds Ukrainian military enterprises, troop deployment sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Israel needs no US troops if attacked by Iran — top security official
Tzachi Hanegbi is convinced that the Jewish state will definitely receive support from the United States in case of Iran’s attack
Iran, its allies my attack Israel on several fronts — expert
Hassan Fahs sees a direct indication that events will develop in accordance with such a scenario in a statement by Hassan Nasrallah, the general secretary of the Shiite Hezbollah party
Russia’s Su-35 fighters patrol neutral waters of Black Sea
It was done to prevent violation of Russia’s sovereign airspace by foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate
Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side attack servicemen — correspondent
The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones
Diplomat slams Ukrainian attack on Donetsk market ‘terrorist attack against civilians’
"This is the terrorism Washington gives money and equipment for, making from year to year statements about ‘human rights and the fight against terrorism'," Maria Zakharova said
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Kiev’s threats to blow up Crimean Bridge may be part of US election campaign — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, threats to attack the Crimean Bridge are "pure terrorism"
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor
The blaze was promptly extinguished, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
More Ukrainians believe it is time for talks with Russia — online magazine
The number of Ukrainians who believe it is time to start official negotiations has almost doubled over the year - from 23% to 44%
Three drones downed over Russia’s Rostov Region — governor
No casualties have been reported
US-Russia prisoner swap required tough steps from other countries, Biden says
According to the US president, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted in Russia of espionage
Viktor Bout intends to meet with Russians returned via prisoner swap
Viktor Bout said that it will be very interesting to exchange emotions and recollections
Harris wins enough votes to be Democratic presidential nominee
Harrison did not specify how many votes the politician has secured so far
