Over 100 people evacuated from flood-stricken areas in eastern Siberian region

ULAN-UDE, August 3. /TASS/. More than 100 people have been evacuated from inundated settlements in Russia’s eastern Siberian region of Buryatia, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

"The republican prosecutor’s office is monitoring how the rights of citizens evacuated from the flood areas in the Zaigrayevo and Mukhorshibir districts are observed. More than 100 local residents have been evacuated from private households <…> and accommodated in temporary shelters. The prosecutor’s office will inspect the accommodation conditions in the shelters designated for these purposes and how the citizens are provided with required assistance," the statement said.

Buryatia declared the state of regional emergency over the floods that affected three districts. Governor Alexey Tsydenov arrived in the Mukhorshibir district where water had overflown the dam of the Khonkholoy Reservoir.