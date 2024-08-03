Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones have attacked an oil depot in the Gubkin municipality of the borderline Russian region of Belgorod, sparking a fire, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ukrainian forces attacked an oil depot in the Gubkin municipality, using drones. An oil tank caught fire as a result of an explosion. The blaze was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the official said that three localities in his region had been attacked.