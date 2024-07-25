Man suspected of blowing up car in Moscow may have accomplices

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Investigators believe that Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of blowing up a car in northern Moscow, could have accomplices, they are being established, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"There are reasons to believe that Yevgeny Serebryakov had accomplices. Measures are being taken to find them," the source said.

According to him, the crime was well planned. "The assailant had been following the target for a long time, knew his daily routine and routes," the source added.

On the morning of July 24, an explosion occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser car in northern Moscow, injuring two people. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the explosive device was under the bottom of the car near the driver's seat. According to one version, the explosion is connected with the official activities of the victim, who is a serviceman. A criminal case has been opened.

Serebryakov was arrested in absentia and put on an international wanted list. He was detained in Bodrum, Turkey.