Fishing vessels with Russian crew members on board sinks in Atlantic — newspaper

LONDON, July 24. /TASS/. Seven people are listed as missing after the Argos Georgia fishing vessel, whose crew included citizens of Russia, has sunk in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The vessel, flying the flag of British overseas territory Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, reported "uncontrolled flooding" late on July 22. At the time of the accident, the ship was approximately 200 nautical miles away from the Falkland Islands capital, Stanley.

According to preliminary information, the ship had a crew of 27. Ten of them, including the captain, were the citizens of Spain. There were also Russian, Indonesian, Uruguayan and Peruvian crew members on board, the report says. 14 of them managed to board inflatable rafts and were rescued by other ships. Seven are listed as missing, while six others are presumed dead.

Argos Georgia, operated by the British-Norwegian company Argos Froyanes Ltd, left the port of Stanley late on July 21. According to the newspaper, the ship, built in 2018, encountered winds of over 65 kmph, and seven-meter waves.