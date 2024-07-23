Crew puts out fire aboard ferry in southern Russia following drone attack

KRASNODAR, July 23. /TASS/. Crew members have extinguished a fire aboard a ferry following a Ukrainian drone attack on Port Kavkaz in southern Russia, a spokesperson for the Krasnodar Region’s marine services told TASS.

"The crew has put out the fire; there is no risk of the vessel sinking," he said.

Earlier, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked a ferry at Port Kavkaz, causing it to catch fire. However, there was no risk of the fire spreading.

A regional emergency official told TASS that the incident had killed one and left another five injured.