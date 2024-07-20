Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Nizhny Novgorod, spreads to 1,200 square meters

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A fire broke out at the furniture factory in Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on its channel, adding that the fire has spread to 1,200 square meters.

"The fire area in Nizhny Novgorod is 1,200 square meters. A total of 79 specialists and 18 vehicles work at the scene," the Ministry said.

Initially, the area of 1,000 square meters was reported.

The regional Prosecutor’s Office said that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.