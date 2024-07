KRASNODAR, July 15. /TASS/. Two people sought medical assistance following a fire outside the city of Novorossiysk in southern Russia, the Krasnodar Region’s crisis center said in a statement.

"Two injured people went to Novorossiysk’s City Hospital No. 1 for medical assistance; they refused hospitalization," the statement reads.

"Seventeen people remain at a temporary accommodation center, while other vacationers who were evacuated earlier have gone home," the statement added.