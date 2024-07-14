Wildfire in Krasnodar Region engulfing 62 hectares

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The wildfire that is raging near the village of Dyurso in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region has engulfed an area of 62 hectares, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"The wildfire area has increased to 62 hectares," it said, adding that one man was hurt in the fire.

"According to the latest reports, eleven houses were damaged by fire in the Romantik recreation facility. One man was hurt. He refused from hospitalization," the ministry said.

It also said that Dyurso residents have been warned about possible evacuation.

The wildfire started near Dyurso on Sunday afternoon on an area of three hectares. The fire area quickly expanded due to strong winds and engulfed several recreation centers. People were evacuated from them. Currently, there is risk of the fire’s further spread as it approaches the village of Dyurso. An emergency situation regime has been imposed in the region.