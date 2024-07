TOKYO, July 11. /TASS/. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Philippines’ coast, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located 148 kilometers southeast of the city of Zamboanga, western Mindanao, with a population of around 457,000.

No damage or casualties have been reported. No tsunami warning was issued.