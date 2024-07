NEW DELHI, July 2. /TASS/. The death toll in a stampede at a religious event in the town of Hathras in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 60 people, local police spokesman Manish Chikara told reporters.

Earlier, 27 people were reported dead and 15 injured.

"The number of casualties stands at 60. This figure might grow," Chikara said.

Doctors and police are working at the scene. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy.