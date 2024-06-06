Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, at least 50 injured

KEMEROVO, June 6. /TASS/. Around 30 people were injured when two trams collided in the southwestern Siberian city of Kemerovo, the press service of the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"At around 7:30 a.m. (local time, 12.30 a.m. GMT) it was reported that two trams with passengers collided <…> in the city of Kemerovo. According to preliminary information, about 30 people were injured as a result. All of them are receiving medical assistance," the press service said in a statement.

A criminal investigation was launched on charges of rendering services that do not meet safety standards.

A total of 40 people were taken to hospital, while another 10 sought medical assistance on their own, City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov later said.

"A total of 40 people injured in the accident were taken to City Hospital No. 3. Three of them are in critical condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives," he said in a video address, posted on Telegram. "Another 10 people sought medical assistance on their own. They are being treated.".