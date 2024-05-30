Two ferries damaged in attack on infrastructure facilities in Crimea’s Kerch

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. An auto ferry and a train ferry were damaged by fragments of downed missiles following Ukraine’s attack on infrastructure facilities in the Crimean port city of Kerch, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said.

"Two ferries - a car ferry and a train ferry - were damaged by missile fragments when an attack on transport infrastructure in the city of Kerch was being repelled. Window panels were damaged. No casualties among sailors or civilians were reported," he said in a statement.

The minister said that ferry service will resume its work after damage is assessed. He called upon locals to trust only information from official sources.