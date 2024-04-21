Situation with Tyumen Region flood remains tense — governor

TYUMEN, April 21. /TASS/. The situation with floods in Russia’s Tyumen Region remains tense, with the level of water in the Ishim River having exceeded 10.5 meters, Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor said on his Telegram channel.

"The situation with flood in the Tyumen Region remains tense. The Ishim River in the city has exceeded 10.5 meters. The rise in 24 hours reached 140 cm. The intensity has subsided, and we expect the maximum level in the near future," he wrote.

"The wave is moving along the Ishim down the stream. The level near Abatsk is on the rise, having added 64 cm. We project the peak here within three days," he wrote.

"Given the dynamics of the past hours, I think that the peak of flood may be expected here, in the town of Ishim, by this evening, at night," he said in a video address.