Debris of two aircraft found in Lipetsk Region

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The wreckage of two aircrafts has been found in the Lipetsk Region in central Russia, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"The wreckage of two aircraft has been found in the Khlevnoye and Volovo districts. These are preliminary weather balloons. Specialists are working at the sites," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that there were no casualties or damage. The aircraft fell in an uninhabited area.

"The detection and jamming systems are on standby," Artamonov said.