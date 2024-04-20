Number of flooded residential buildings in Russia drops to 16,200

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The number of flooded residential buildings in Russia dropped by 1,060 to 16,258 in the past day, an emergency official told TASS.

"The number of flooded homes continues to decline for the second consecutive day. As of the morning of April 20, 16,258 residential buildings were flooded in 190 towns and villages and 172 gardening communities. The number has dropped by 1,060 since Friday morning," he specified.

According to the official, flood waters receded from 1,117 homes and households in the Urals region of Orenburg in the past day, which is the highest number recorded in the flooded regions.

As many as 83 low-water bridges and 92 highway sections remain flooded.

Earlier, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said that the 2024 spring flood was the largest in decades.