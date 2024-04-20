Air defenses repel Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Smolensk Region — governor

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack has been repelled in Russia’s western city of Smolensk, regional Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that 50 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over several regions of the country last night.

"The Ukrainian regime continues attempts to attack our region with drones. An attack on facilities in the region’s city center has just been repelled," Anokhin wrote on Telegram.

The governor urged local residents to remain calm and refrain from filming air defenses in operation.