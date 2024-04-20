Two people killed in borderline Belgorod Region in Ukrainian drone attack — governor

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Two civilians have been killed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a private residence in the village of Poroz in the Grayvoronsky Municipal District caught fire when the unmanned aerial vehicles dropped two explosive devices, killing two people inside

According to preliminary information, the house and a shed completely burned down and another residence sustained serious damage.

The emergency services are working on site.