Car crashes into security post of Russian Embassy in Seoul, policeman injured

SEOUL, January 29. /TASS/. A car crashed into a security post located in front of the Russian embassy in South Korea, the Yonhap agency reported.

The diplomatic mission confirmed this information to TASS. "We confirm the fact of the incident that occurred late in the evening of January 28. It happened on the territory of South Korea and did not have a negative impact on the work of the Russian mission," Russian diplomats said.

"The embassy expresses sympathy to the police officer who was injured while on duty and wishes him a speedy recovery," the embassy added.

The incident happened on January 28 at 22:10 local time (16:10 Moscow time). A police officer was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the car was sober. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.