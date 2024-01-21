MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 59 times a day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), using 210 different types of ammunition, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"59 facts of armed attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS) were recorded by the DPR representative office in the JCCC over the past 24 hours. <...> A total of 210 units of various ammunition were released," the statement said.

The attacks killed 28 individuals and injured an additional 30 people. Damage to 15 residential buildings, 12 cars, and 9 civil infrastructure facilities were also reported.

On Sunday afternoon, a market in Donetsk's Tekstilshchik microdistrict came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops. According to the most recent data, 27 people were killed and at least 25 others injured, including two teenagers. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive on Donetsk will be one of the subjects discussed at Russia's requested UN Security Council meeting.