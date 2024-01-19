Fire area at oil depot in Bryansk Region stands at 1,000 square meters

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The fire area at the oil depot in Klintsy, Bryansk Region, where a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device previously, currently stands at 1,000 square meters, with four fuel tanks burning at this moment, emergency services told TASS.

"Currently, the fire area stands at approximately 1,000 square meters. Four fuel tanks with total volume of 6,000 cubic meters are burning," the emergency services said.

Earlier on Friday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that Russian electronic warfare systems suppressed a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk Region; during its elimination, an explosive device was dropped at the oil depot, causing a fire. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. A fire train has arrived to assist in firefighting operations.