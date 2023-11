MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Electronic warfare systems jammed another drone in Russia’s Tula Region, the regional government said in a statement on Telegram.

"Another drone was jammed by electronic warfare systems over the Tula Region. There were no casualties or damage," the statement reads.

Governor Alexey Dyumin said earlier that two drones had been downed over the region. One of them crashed into an apartment building, leaving one person wounded.