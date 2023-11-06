Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 38 times over past day, killing two civilians

DONETSK, November 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 38 times over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and wounding two others, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission recorded 38 facts of Ukrainian shelling. There were reports of the death of two civilians in Dokuchayevsk. Two civilians, including a child born in 2010, received wounds of different severity in Dokuchayevsk and in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district. Twenty-seven residential buildings were damaged in Dokuchayevsk and Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky district, as well as two civilian infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

"In the Donetsk area, the enemy fired 14 shells from 155 mm artillery and a strike drone. In the Gorlovka area, [the Ukrainian forces] fired 24 shells from 155 and 152 mm artillery. In the Dokuchaevsky area, the enemy fired one shell from a MLRS. A total of 128 units of various ammunition was fired [at the DPR]," the statement noted.