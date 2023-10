MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense units have shot down two Ukrainian drones above the western Russia’s Kursk Region that borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The Kiev Regime’s attempt to use two fixed-wing drones for a terror attack on Russian facilities was thwarted at around 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on October 31. On-duty air defense units intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Kursk Region," the ministry said.