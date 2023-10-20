Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk on one engine

NOVOSIBIRSK, October 20. /TASS/. A Boeing 737 plane of Russia’s S7 air carrier, performing a flight from Moscow to the Siberian city of Tomsk, had to land on one engine in Novosibirsk on Friday, the West Siberian transport prosecutor’s office told TASS.

The plane had 165 passengers on board.

"According to preliminary information, the crew of Siberia Airlines [S7’s legal name] Boeing 737 performing a flight from Moscow to Tomsk earlier today made the decision to land at Novosibirsk International Airport due to a malfunction in one of its propulsion systems," it said.

The malfunctioning engine was shot down, so the landing was performed on one engine. It proceeded normally.

"The incident caused no negative consequences. Circumstances of the incident are being established," transport prosecutors said.