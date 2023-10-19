Two fixed-wing drones shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukraine were shot down by air defenses above the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region that borders Ukraine late on Thursday, the Russian authorities said.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down in his region. "According to preliminary information, there have been no damage or casualties," he said. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the information shortly after, adding that the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Later, the Defense Ministry announced that another fixed-wing drone had been shot down in the region around 30 minutes after the first one.