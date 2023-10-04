Ukrainian drone shot down in west Russia’s Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Ukraine’s armed forces has been shot down in Russia’s Bryansk Region, situated on the border with Ukraine, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev troops tried to commit a terrorist attack using a UAV. The Russian Defense Ministry’s on-duty air defense units shot down a fixed-wing drone above the Bryansk Region," the governor wrote on Telegram.

No damage or casualties have been reported. Emergency services are working at the scene.