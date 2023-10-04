Air defenses shoot down aerial targets above Belgorod Region – governor

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have shot down aerial targets above the country’s southwestern Belgorod Region, situated on the border with Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram early on Wednesday.

"Our air defenses are in action, protecting the airspace above Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. The aerial targets have been downed," the governor wrote.

"Emergency services are now assessing the possible damage on the ground," he added. "According to preliminary information, there has been no damage or casualties.".