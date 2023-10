MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/./TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled the central market in Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, injuring three people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"On Sunday morning, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the area of the central market in Shebekino. According to early reports, three people were injured. A woman has shrapnel wounds to the neck. Two men have shrapnel wounds to the legs," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.