Air defense systems down targets approaching Belgorod, no casualties, destruction

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have downed air targets on approaches to Belgorod, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"An air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, air targets have been shot down upon approaching the city. The emergency services are clarifying consequences on the ground," he said.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or destruction, the governor added.