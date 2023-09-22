Strike on Sevastopol delivered with Storm Shadow missiles — TV

LONDON, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used longer-range Storm Shadow missiles to delivers a strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, the Sky News television channel reported on Friday, citing an unnamed officer of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. As a result of the strike, the shock wave broke windows in ten houses. There were no casualties among civilians. One serviceman is missing. According to the Russian defense ministry, five missiles were shot down by the air defense system.

In May, the UK Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that it was providing Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles with a range of about 250 kilometers. The Russian embassy in London slammed this move saying that supplies of longer-range weapons to the Kiev regime indicated London’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.