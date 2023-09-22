Two UAVs eliminated near Crimean coast, in Kuban’s Tuapse area — top brass

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Kiev has tried to attack facilities on Russian territory by aircraft-type drones, with air defense systems having eliminated two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea at Crimea’s southeastern coast and in the Tuapse area of the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An overnight attempt of a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on facilities on Russian territory by the Kiev regime was thwarted. Duty air defense facilities eliminated two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea close to Crimea’s southeastern coast and in the Tuapse area of the Krasnodar Region," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Tuapse area’s administration reported via Telegram that a drone was downed near Tuapse in the Krasnodar Region, with no infrastructure damage or casualties reported, according to a statement released by.

The previous attack by drones in the Krasnodar Region took place on August 4 when two surface drones were downed in Novorossiysk.