Drone downed near Tuapse, no damage or casualties reported — administration

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A drone was downed near Tuapse in the Krasnodar Region, with no infrastructure damage or casualties reported, according to a statement released by the Tuapse area’s administration via Telegram.

"On September 22, at 4:30 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. air defense system was launched twice in the direction of the sea. According to preliminary information, a drone was targeted - it was eliminated. No damage of infrastructure facilities or buildings was reported. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

The previous attack by drones in the Krasnodar Region took place on August 4 when two surface drones were downed in Novorossiysk.