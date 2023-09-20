Number of people injured in gas explosion in Moscow Region grows to 15

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a gas explosion in the Moscow Region has increased to 15, a source from the medical services of the Moscow Region told TASS.

"According to the data as of 8:00 p.m. (Moscow Time), 15 people were injured. Eight of them were hospitalized, while the rest received outpatient treatment," the source said.

The gas explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a residential building in Balashikha on Wednesday morning. As a result, three floors partially collapsed.