Man dies in another Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region’s Maximovka — governor

BELGOROD, September 20. /TASS/. Another Ukrainian shelling of the Maximovka settlement in Russia’s Belgorod Region kills a driver on a highway, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Unfortunately, another shelling of Maximovka in the Schebekinsky urban district claimed the life of a civilian. A man was driving a car on the highway when the shell landed nearby. He died on the spot of his wounds. My condolences go to the man's relatives and friends," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the governor said that another man was wounded. He was also on the highway when the area was shelled. "The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and upper extremities. He is being taken to the hospital. He is receiving all the necessary medical assistance," Gladkov said, adding that two civilian houses, two cars and a bus stop were damaged in the shelling.