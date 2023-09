YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. At least 27 people were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Armenian media reported, citing Nagorno-Karabakh’s ombudsperson.

According to the ombudsperson, two of those killed were civilians.

Apart from that, according to Armenian media, more than 210 people, including 12 children, were wounded.