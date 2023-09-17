Libya puts death toll from flood at 3,200 while UN reports thrice as many victims

CAIRO, September 17. /TASS/. Libya’s health ministry puts the death toll from the devastating floods and torrential rains in the country at 3,252 while the United Nations says that the death toll is thrice as high - more than 11,300.

"As of now, the death toll is 3,252," the Al-Hadath television channel quoted Health Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Othman Abdeljalil as saying.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said in a report released on Sunday that the death toll from the flood in the city of Derna reached 11,300 and 10,100 people are reported missing. It also said that 170 people died from the floods outside Derna.

According to Al-Hadath, the Libyan Red Crescent denied the UN’s data on the victims of the flood, saying that it had shared no information on the death toll from the flood in Derna with the UN.

Storm Daniel made landfall in northeastern Libya on September 10, unleashing gale force winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Mediterranean coastal cities. Numerous homes, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The port city of Derna saw the worst of the devastation, after its two dams collapsed which was the main cause of multiple casualties in the region. According to the Derna authorities, the death toll is expected to reach 20,000.